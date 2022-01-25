Farmers Insurance Open gets ready to tee off Jan. 26 at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course tees off on Jan. 26-29 and a slew of folks are putting the finishing touches together on the event.

The game’s notable players include Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed.

Greg Ball, Media Director at the Farmers Insurance Open, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how they’re preparing for the big game on Wednesday.

To learn more on how to prepare for the games, visit www.farmersinsuranceopen.com