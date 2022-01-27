Farmers Insurance Open Round 1

It was a quiet day as far as attendance at the Farmers Insurance Open for Round 1, but it was still an exciting day of golf.

As far as the locals are concerned, Xander Shauffele having the best day out the five local guys participating, he finished the day at 4 under.

The other 4 locals having to get things started on the feared south course, giving Xander a bit of a leg up.

But, the rest of the weekend should be interesting as they all look to make the cut on Thursday.