Farmers Insurance Open tees off Jan. 26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course





TORREY PINES GOLF COURSE (KUSI) – The “West Coast Swing” will be making its return to San Diego.

The Farmers Insurance Open starts Jan. 26 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego, who runs the tournament, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries with more details on the event.