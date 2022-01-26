Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday, practice rounds wrap up

TORREY PINES GOLF COURSE (KUSI) – The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course tees off on Jan. 26-29 and a slew of folks are putting the finishing touches together on the event.

The game’s notable players include Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed.

CEO of the Century Club of San Diego, Marty Gorsich, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how they’re preparing for the big game on Wednesday.

To learn more on how to prepare for the games, visit www.farmersinsuranceopen.com