Farmer’s Table to discuss how losing outdoor patios would be another setback for restaurants

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI)- The Little Italy Association has joined the petition to save outdoor patios. On July 8, 2021, the Little Italy Association held a meeting with over 30 restaurants in San Diego’s Little Italy district to discuss the pending changes to outdoor dining in the public right- of-way. In the letter written to the Governor Gavin Newsom, it says, “We are now facing a situation that, due to California Building Code (CBC), we are once again being put in a place of hardship as we are all trying to stabilize our businesses and lives.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the Marketing Director for Farmer’s Table in Little Italy on Good Morning San Diego. Sara Arjmand tells us that Farmer’s Table was one of the last in Little Italy to put up an outdoor patio with a roof and the owners spent over fifty-thousand dollars to make it happen. Arjmand says, “It would be heartbreaking to see these go away and it’s definitely another setback for the restaurant industry as a whole.”