Farmworker Rights Activist says Lorena Gonzalez’s COVID-19 relief bill gives advantage to the unions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A COVID-19 relief package is on Governor Newsom’s desk.

The package is made up of three bills that aim to protect the agriculture industry during the pandemic.

Farmworkers rights activist, Jesse Rojas, joined KUSI News to discuss the legislation and dispute what legislators like Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez are saying about the bills.

Gonzalez has championed AB 2043 as a way to provide relief for farmworkers amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Rojas doesn’t believe that is the case.

Rojas says Gonzalez’s bill is just another way to give power to unions, and doesn’t really protect the farmworkers at all.

“Anything she does in the legislature, does not actually directly and positively help and impact the very same people that she pretends to represent. Which in this case, is farmworkers.”