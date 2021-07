Fast Camp athletes headed to the Junior Olympics in Houston

There are 5 young men who are taking the trip out to Houston to participate in the Junior Olympics in Track and Field.

Kevin Brown of Fast Camp Athletics has been training them, since they all have never stepped on a track.

They leave on August 2nd for their big adventure and if you would like to help them on their journey here is a link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Jr-Olympics-FastCamp