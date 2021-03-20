Fast Lane Drive is hosting a rally and poker night for charity





SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI) – Fans of fast cars, casinos, and helping kids with leukemia are in luck: Fast Lane Drive, private sports car owners club, will be holding their 1st Annual Poker Run Rally followed by a Charity Casino Night to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The group started as a mere meeting between friends who shared an enthusiasm for cars.

Three years later, Fast Lane Cars now has almost 100 members.

Local scenic drives are where you can find these drivers cruising to some of San Diego’s most exquisite restaurant and event venues.

Members also get invited to weekend getaways two times a year to locales like Palm Springs, Malibu, and Scottsdale.

Diaa Ellal, Co-Founder of Fast Lane Drive, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to give details on the event.