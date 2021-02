Fastest Volkswagens in SoCal roll into Barona festival

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, returned to the studios, this time with a vintage Volkswagen.

Local auto experts like driver Amber Zent are preparing for the SoCal Grudge Match Races at Barona Drag Strip.

The events take place from Feb. 26-28 and feature some of the fastest Volkswagens in California.

Visit the website for more information: www.baronadrags.com