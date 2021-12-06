Fatal car accident early Monday morning near Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – At least one person died Monday in a car accident near Camp Pendleton.

Around 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a dark-colored SUV that was sideways in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas road, according to online logs.

The circumstances that led to the crash have not been released, however, CHP reports say that at least one person died and another was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital at La Jolla.

The accident triggered a SigAlert, closing the three lanes. Traffic was backed up to Basilone Road near San Clemente following Monday morning’s accident.