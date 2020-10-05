Fatal crash on I-5 freeway off-ramp in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A person died Sunday evening on an off-ramp of the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Diego.

The fatality was reported at 7:43 p.m. on the Via de San Ysidro off-ramp of the northbound San Diego Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a gray Honda CRV reported he crashed into a red sedan that did not have its lights on.

There were no details immediately available about the deceased.

A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene, but an explanation of the crew’s necessity was not forthcoming.