Fatal officer-involved-shooting in Little Italy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego police officer was stabbed in Little Italy Thursday during a confrontation that led to a law enforcement shooting.

At least one officer opened fire on a suspect in the area of Beech and State streets shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to SDPD officials.

Department officials declined to disclose the nature or severity of the injuries suffered by the lawman, a canine-unit officer, and would not say if anyone was wounded by the gunfire.

Witnesses told 10News, however, that a suspect was dead inside a condominium in the tourist-friendly urban enclave just east of San Diego Bay.

In an online statement, the San Diego Police Officers Association disclosed that the wounded officer had been stabbed, wishing him a “speedy recovery.”

The SDPD did not immediately disclose information about the events that led to the shooting.

The shooting forced closures of traffic lanes in the immediate area into the late afternoon.

San Diego Police Officers Association confirming that an SDPD canine officer was stabbed. More details ahead on @KUSINews https://t.co/OXHIyzcQ2v — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) March 4, 2022

Police are on the scene at the intersection of Beech and State Streets in Little Italy where one person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting. The officer involved was also injured in the altercation. More info as it becomes available on @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/srgxUeYmzk — Mike Millburn (@MikeMillburnTV) March 3, 2022