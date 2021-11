Fate of iconic Point Loma palm trees will be decided by federal judge

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – About two dozen historic palm trees in Point Loma will not be chopped down until a federal judge hears the reasons why.

Allegedly, the Federal Aviation Administration claimed these trees pose a sudden and immediate danger to air traffic during cloudy weather.

