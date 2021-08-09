Father Joe Carroll’s public celebration of life ceremony is Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The public is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Father Joe Carroll at a Celebration of Life event on August 10, 2021. Father Joe Carroll’s memory will be remembered through personal remarks, hymns, readings, music, and a special memorial video looking back on Carroll’s decades of service.

Father Joe Carroll served as President and CEO of the organization until his retirement in 2011.

The public is invited to leave flowers and messages for Father Joe Carroll in a designated space located between 15th and 16th Streets on Imperial Avenue by Father Joe’s Villages’ Joan Kroc Center.

The public is additionally invited to give an honor gift in Father Joe’s name to The Father Joe Carroll Memorial Fund. The fund will be dedicated to supporting the long-term success of the programs Father Joe created and supported and a future of self-sufficiency for neighbors most in need.