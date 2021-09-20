Father Joe, Dianne Bashor and David Malcolm honored at 2021 Champions of Scouting banquet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the 2021 Champions of Scouting banquet, the Boy Scouts of America honored three prominent San Diegans for their incredible commitments to the community.

The late Father Joe, Dianne Bashor and David Malcolm were all honored for the generosity to the San Diego community.

KUSI News produced this video that played at the banquet outlining the honorees work and generosity to America’s Finest City.

Video by Kyle Wilcox.