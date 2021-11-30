Father Joe’s Villages’ aims to surpass $400,000 gift campaign on Giving Tuesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Giving Tuesday, Father Joe’s Villages’ Matching Gift Campaign aimed to surpass its $400,000 goal. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked to Deacon Jim Vargas about their campaign.

$200,000 gift from Martha Weigner Charitable Foundation and other anonymous donors will match donations from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Funds raised will go to supporting the organization’s comprehensive services that help people leave homelessness behind for good.

For more information or looking to donate visit their website: https://my.neighbor.org/givingtuesday/