Father Joe’s Villages and city of San Diego announce 200 new affordable housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages and city of San Diego leaders unveiled two major projects this week to help combat homelessness in the city.

Two more affordable housing developments will be breaking ground at the end of 2024 with the goal of providing more than 200 permanent housing units to San Diego.

The first will be located at 17th St. and Commercial St., the second will be at 16th St. and Island Ave.

This is all part of Father Joe’s Villages’ Turning the Key initiative which will eventually provider more than 2000 total units.