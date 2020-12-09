Father Joe’s Villages announces hiring surge to help with homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages announced Wednesday it is hiring more than 100 “compassionate, mission-driven individuals to join its team and help end homelessness in San Diego one life at a time,” as need for the nonprofit’s services swells during the pandemic.

The homeless services provider offers housing for more than 2,100 people in San Diego every day, and those services have expanded further to meet an increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open positions include residential, security and health care, among others.

“During a time where so many are left jobless, these positions at Father Joe’s Villages are not only exciting career opportunities, they contribute to our organization’s mission to prevent and end homelessness,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe’s Villages. “A career at Father Joe’s Villages makes a monumental impact on the lives of neighbors experiencing homelessness, and this will become increasingly true as we navigate the long-term effects of this pandemic.”

The nonprofit has increased the number of shelter beds, and expanded health and food services. Due to the economic effects of the pandemic, Father Joe’s leaders anticipate a surge in homelessness into early 2021.

Father Joe’s Villages is the largest homeless services provider in San Diego. It provides housing, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training and therapeutic childcare.

For a list of open positions and to apply, visit https://my.neighbor.org/jobs-careers/.