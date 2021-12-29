Father Joe’s Villages announces their ‘New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In order to help Father Joe’s Villages meet increased need during the winter months, anonymous donors have teamed up to provide a New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this challenge.

The generous donors have pooled their funds together to match donations of up to $150,000 starting Dec. 29 to midnight on Dec. 31.

To participate in this matching challenge, click here.