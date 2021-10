Father Joe’s Villages Annual Thanksgiving Run/5K is back in person

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages’ Annual Thanksgiving Run/5K is back in person this year on Nov. 25 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Balboa Park, located at 1549 El Prado.

Deacon Jim Vargas joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Deacon Vargas described the run, or turkey trot, as a healthy activity to do on Thanksgiving morning before the feast ensues.