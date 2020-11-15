Father Joe’s Villages annual turkey trot goes virtual





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each Thanksgiving, San Diego residents run or walk through Balboa Park in themed costumes during Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K to support nutritious meals for neighbors in need.

This year, the Thanksgiving Day tradition will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, allowing participants to show their support by running or walking the distance and route of their choice during the week of Thanksgiving.

The 5k Your Way aims to raise $400,000 toward Father Joe’s Villages which relies on the money raised during the event to fund their Food Services program.