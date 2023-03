Father Joe’s Villages celebrates anniversary of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the grand opening of the Sant Teresa of Calcutta Villa.

The Villa has since housed hundreds of formerly homeless individuals, changing their lives forever.

President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details on the accomplishments of Father Joe’s.