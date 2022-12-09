Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered.

Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.

President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Rafer Wiegel to discuss the homeless situation.