Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31.

By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.

CEO Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes with details.

(Below) KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at Father Joe’s Villages annual holiday meal this morning to capture a glimpse of the organization’s charity.