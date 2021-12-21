Father Joe’s Villages is providing a Christmas Eve special meal on Friday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Deacon Jim Vargas with Father Joe’s Villages about their upcoming meal distribution happening on Friday, Dec. 24th.

Father Joe’s Villages is providing over 600 Christmas to-go meals, holiday care packages and a festive holiday atmosphere to neighbors in need, while also maintain physical distance and safety.

The meal will include Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & a Holiday Dessert and will be served between 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

This will take place at Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program 16 15th St., San Diego, CA 92101

Santa, his elves and live music will give cheer to people in need this holiday season.

Father Joe’s Villages is the active, effective and comprehensive solution to San Diego’s homelessness crisis and their mission is to prevent and end homelessness, one life at a time.