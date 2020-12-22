Father Joe’s Villages offers free pick-up meal on Christmas Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The halls at Father Joe’s Villages are decked with boughs of holly to bring seasonal joy to people experiencing and overcoming homelessness.

On Christmas Eve, the homeless services provider will distribute more than 400 Christmas to-go meals and holiday care packages to neighbors in need. The holiday care packages will include warm Bombas socks, candy canes, hand sanitizer, masks, and a Christmas prayer card.

President and CEO at Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Christmas Eve at Father Joe’s Villages.

Donate to Father Joe’s Villages to support families experiencing homelessness: my.neighbor.org/our-solutions/investing-in-children/.