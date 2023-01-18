Father Joe’s Villages reacts to “All In” federal homelessness strategy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “All In” was announced in December of 2022 as the Biden administration’s new blueprint to combat homelessness on a federal level.

The plan sets state and local goals to reduce homelessness by 2025.

Father Joe’s Villages applauded the plan, saying the county could use it to move toward more sustainable approaches to ending homelessness.

President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s