Father Joe's Villages' responds to Newsom's California Blueprint Funding for the homeless

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a homeless encampment in downtown San Diego Wednesday morning to highlight his California Blueprint, a plan to tackle “existential threats,” including the housing crisis, through a proposed $286.4 billion budget.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Father Joe’s Villages’ Deacon Jim about their remarks on the funding plan to tackle homelessness.

