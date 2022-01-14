Father Joe’s Villages’ responds to Newsom’s California Blueprint Funding for the homeless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a homeless encampment in downtown San Diego Wednesday morning to highlight his California Blueprint, a plan to tackle “existential threats,” including the housing crisis, through a proposed $286.4 billion budget.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Father Joe’s Villages’ Deacon Jim about their remarks on the funding plan to tackle homelessness.

