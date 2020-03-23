Father Joe’s Villages seeking to help the community amid coronavirus crisis

HILLCREST (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is looking to do everything they can to help protect San Diego’s homeless population from the coronavirus outbreak.

The CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, joined us on Good Morning San Diego to speak about the efforts in protecting the community’s most vulnterable.

Steps that have been instituted include sheltering individuals separately to keep the social distance standards, providing tests to symptomatic residents and maintaining hygienic practices across the board.

Father Joe’s has also instituted an emergency response fund as they are seeing donations drop and expenses continue to rise. Deacon Vargas is asking for the public’s help in donating and volunteering.

You can visit the donation page here or go straight to their website.