Father Joe’s Villages to create ‘Waves of Possibilities’ at 38th Annual Children’s Charity Gala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages, in partnership with other organizations, is hosting the 38th Annual Children’s Charity Gala this coming Saturday, May 20.

The event will raise funds to keep families together and prevent children from falling into homeless.

Deacon Jim Vargas, CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.

More information about the event can be found here.