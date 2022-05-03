Father Joe’s Villages to host 37th annual Children’s Charity Gala on May 7





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 37th Annual Children’s Charity Gala will take place Saturday, aiming to raise funds for critical programs and services for children and families dealing with homelessness in San Diego.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

This year, they will be giving out a first-ever award titled the “Inaugural Father Joe Carroll Award.”

The event will mark the first in-person Children’s Charity Gala since 2019.