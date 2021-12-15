Father Joe’s Villages to provide 600 Christmas meals to families in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s winters can bring wet, inclement weather which devastate the city’s homeless population.

The work of programs like Father Joe’s Villages is extremely important to San Diego’s homeless.

President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what programs they are working on to alleviate the suffering of the city’s homeless people.

Since Thanksgiving, Father Joe’s Villages have been turning up the help and soon they will hold their Christmas Eve Special Meal, which takes place Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program located at 16 15th St.

At the event, Father Joe’s Villages will provide over 600 Christmas to-go meals, holiday care packages and a festive holiday atmosphere while keeping socially distanced.

Santa and his elves, along with live music, will also be there to add more holiday cheer to the event.