Father Joe’s Villages works to help the homeless community during coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is monitoring the status of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, in San Diego.

While there is no known infection among the homeless community in San Diego, Father Joe’s Villages is prepared to respond to the complex health needs of people on the streets.

The homeless service provider is currently devoting its resources to collaborating with partners at the City and County of San Diego and will remain up-to-date on ongoing news related to the spread.

President and CEO at Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, stopped by Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they are working with health professionals to keep everybody as healthy as possible.