Faulconer says Padres are winner of Tailgate Park development





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday that the Padres Development Team has won the competitive bidding process to transform a four-block parking lot sometimes known as Tailgate Park into a mixed-use destination called East Village Quarter.

Faulconer was joined by Padres President Erik Greupner and the team’s partners for the development, including representatives of Tishman Speyer and Ascendant Capital Partners, for the announcement across from Petco Park on Wednesday morning.

The decision comes after city staff and external experts reviewed and scored the two top bids to redevelop the four blocks between K Street and Imperial Avenue and 12th Avenue and 14th Street in the East Village neighborhood.

“What the Padres have done over the years to create an atmosphere of fun, excitement and energy at Petco Park is incredible, and now, with Tishman Speyer and Ascendant Capital Partners, they’ll be able to expand their footprint and the positive impact they have on the surrounding community even further,” Faulconer said. “Block by block we’re breathing new life into the East Village and making it a vibrant district for San Diegans and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The Padres Development Team comprises local and international leaders who specialize in sports, transit-centered and mixed-use development, urban design and finance. The team’s initial vision for the site includes housing, public space, retail and office space intended to attract companies to downtown San Diego.

Additionally, the team’s vision includes the creation of a 1,600-space parking structure — 600 more spaces than currently exist on the site.

“The Padres have helped revitalize East Village through the construction and continuous improvement of Petco Park,” Greupner said. “We are excited to partner with our development team to further revitalize East Village through our vision for this site, which will enhance the game day experience for our fans and transform the Ballpark District.”

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the city held a virtual open house to solicit public input on two development proposals and community priorities for the development. The open house website received more than 12,000 views and 1,156 community feedback responses. Top priorities for the community included open space and amenities, retail, parking, events and active pedestrian and public space.

Faulconer also directed the release of documents related to the selection process to provide transparency as the city moves forward, including the proposal summary scoring matrix and a summary of community feedback.

The next steps for the project include taking the selection committee’s recommendation for the city to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with the Padres for consideration to the City Council’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, and subsequently to the full council.

“The Padres are strong community champions who have proven their commitment to San Diego by significantly investing in the ballpark, community programs and surrounding neighborhoods,” Councilman Chris Ward said. “Now backed by a powerhouse development team, the Padres will continue their partnership with the city and transform East Village Quarter into a mixed-use development that prioritizes jobs and housing and will enhance downtown.”