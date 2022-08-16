San Diego division of the FBI locate 17 potential human trafficking victims





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego division of the FBI reported today that its agents located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, one under the age of 18, during a nationwide initiative to find victims.

As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists, as well as state and local partners, to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August, according to the FBI.

Nationwide, law enforcement operations located more than 200 victims during that time, officials said.

“We are proud to have worked alongside our law enforcement partners in our efforts against these horrific crimes,” said Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office. “The FBI will continue to investigate all human trafficking, as we do each and every day, to ensure the victims receive the resources and assistance they need, and their traffickers are held accountable.”

Local partners involved in the effort included the San Diego, National City, Escondido and Chula Vista police departments, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Office of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, San Diego County Probation Department, California Department of Justice, San Diego School Police Department and San Diego County Child Welfare Services.