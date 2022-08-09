FBI raids Trump’s home in Palm Beach, FL

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 30 FBI agents raided the home of former-president Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 8.

The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, is connected to a months long probe into classified documents that ended up at the resort earlier this year.

Trump challenged the validity of the FBI’s actions, referring to the situation as “prosecutorial misconduct”.

Following the raid, protestors and supporters gathered outside Trump’s home. Law enforcement was present to prevent escalation.