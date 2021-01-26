FBI requests public assistance to identify Scripps Ranch bank robber

SCRIPPS RANCH (KUSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in San Diego, California.

On January 7, 2021, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a man entered the US Bank, located at 10020 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, California. The robber approached an open teller window and presented the teller with a handwritten note demanding money. The teller complied with the robber’s demand and provided him with a sum of cash. After receiving the cash, the robber fled the scene in a white sedan.

Description of Robber:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: Approx. 20s

Build: Skinny

Height: Approx. 5’8”- 5’10” tall

Clothing: Dark colored beanie hat, dark untucked button-up collared shirt, light blue jeans and a dark colored bandana over his face

Weapon: None seen