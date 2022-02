FBI responds to bomb threat at San Diego International Airport, declares area safe





SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KUSI) – The FBI, San Diego Harbor Police Department, and San Diego Fire Bomb Squad investigated a bomb threat made on an Alaskan Airlines plane at San Diego International Airport Monday afternoon, declaring it not credible around 7 p.m.

While investigating, FBI agents evacuated the plane in question, K-9s were also deployed to investigate the situation.

@BlackBoxDownPod there is a plane surrounded by fire trucks, police cars, and K9 officers at San Diego airport and I keep thinking, "Gus and Chris would know what's going on" — 𝔄𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 ℜ𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔢 (@alex_andrarenee) February 1, 2022

Just landed in San Diego and there’s a swat team waiting outside of our plane that’s fun — Buc Nasty (nastiest hater) (@Kpiggly) February 1, 2022