FBI San Diego arrests Coronado resident for alleged role in breach of US Capitol

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith has been arrested for his alleged role in the riot and breach of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Suzanne Turner, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said, “Yesterday morning, FBI San Diego along with our JTTF partners, arrested Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith for his alleged role in the riot and breach of ​the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. The Capitol investigation is ongoing. We continue to encourage the public to contact us with any information regarding the Capitol case by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

Jeffrey Alexander Smith is scheduled to make his first appearance at 2 p.m. today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard Skomal.

The Capitol cases are being filed in DC and therefore, all inquiries related to the cases are being handled by FBI’s Washington Field Office and the District of Columbia.

For more information: Jeffrey Smith Out of District Complaint