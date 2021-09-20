FBI search Brian Laundrie’s home after remains were found in Gabby Petito case





NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — FBI agents and police swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. At least a dozen agents and police officers converged Monday on the North Port, Florida, home Brian Laundrie shared with his parents.

That comes a day after authorities announced the discovery of a body believed to be hers at a Wyoming national park. She had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1.

He has been named a person of interest but has disappeared. A search of a Florida park turned up nothing.