FBI thwarts asylum seeker’s assassination plot against President George W. Bush

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FBI recently unsealed a warrant revealing the bureau foiled an attempted assassination attempt of former President George W. Bush.

Details of the plan came from an Iraqi asylum seeker who described the plan to a paid FBI informant.

The suspect planned to be smuggled into the United States through the US-Mexico border, along with several accomplices in order to carry out the plot.

