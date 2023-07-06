FCG International Junior Golf Championship’s taking place at St. Mark’s Golf Club

The 16th Annual FCG International Junior Golf Championship is being held at St. Mark’s Golf Club. This event has grown from an idea to host a warm up event for IMG Junior World to now being one of the most popular events annually in junior golf. The event was originally named the San Diego Junior Masters but we had to change the name in 2013. The FCG International better represents the size and scale of the event anyway as we annually attract over 600 players from more than 40 countries. Each year this is one of the most popular events for College Golf Coaches to attend and recruit at.