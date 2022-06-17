FDA advisors approve COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids under 5-years-old

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An FDA advisory panel supports COVID-19 vaccines for children six months of age to five years old.

With the FDA vaccine chief saying, “there is a troubling surge in children’s hospitalizations during the omicron wave.

Children in that age group are the only ones not currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All 21 vaccine advisors voted in favor of expanding emergency-use-authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech vaccines, to include the younger kids.

They agreed that the vaccine would offer more benefits than risks.

The next step is for the FDA to decide whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use in the young age group.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss this recent approval and what she would recommend to parents.