FDA approves boosters for Moderna and J&J vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the FDA has approved booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, many are wondering if they are eligible for the extra shots and if it is okay to mix boosters.

Dr. Mona Hacker from Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss details of the newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots.