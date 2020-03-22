FDA approves new, faster coronavirus test

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first rapid diagnostic test for coronavirus has been approved by the FDA

The new test can detect the virus in approximately 45 minutes.

California-based Cephid, which makes the test, says it can start shipping by next week.

Clinicians say faster testing will help alleviate some of the pressure on hospital resources.

Meanwhile, San Diego company Mesa Biotech Incorporated will be getting $500,000 from the federal covernment to develop a coronavirus test.

The company will get the grant and technical expertise to develop a test that they say will take just 30 minutes to get results.

There are currently no FDA-approved vaccines or treatments available for the virus.