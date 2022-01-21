FDA approves new treatment that can help beat Prostate Cancer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer deaths amongst men in the United States.

Prostate Cancer usually grows very slowly, which means finding and treating it before symptoms occur may help them beat the disease.

This special report goes into more detail on this new revolutionary treatment that was just approved by the FDA.

In the Unite States, more than 248,000 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 and roughly 34,000 died from the disease including hollywood legend Sydney Pawteeay. He passed away earlier this month from heart failure and complications of prostate cancer.

Based in Australia, Telix Pharma just got approval from the FDA for a prostate cancer imaging treatment called Illucix.

The most common treatment options for prostate cancer patients includes surgery and radiation both in which can result in compromising the future quality of the patient’s life.