FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID pill ‘Paxlovid’ for high-risk adults and children 12 and older

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first pill to treat COVID-19.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill, “Paxlovid,” has been authorized for high-risk adults and children 12 and older.

Studies show it reduces the risk of hospitalizations and death by 88% if given within the first five days of symptoms.

A five-day course of the drug includes three pills, twice a day.

In November, the Biden administration announced it was buying 10-million treatments for more than $5 billion.

Pfizer said it is ready to start delivering the pills in the U.S. immediately.

