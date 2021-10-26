FDA could authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 as soon as Oct. 26





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA as soon as Tuesday.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom has already mandate that students eligible be vaccinated against COVID-19 in public and private schools across California.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine & Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this.