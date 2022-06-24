FDA orders Juul e-cigarettes to be pulled from the U.S. market amid teen vaping surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Don’t expect to see certain vape products on store shelves anymore, on Thursday the FDA officially ordered Juul e-cigarettes to stop selling their electronic cigarettes on the U.S. market.

If Juul didn’t stop distributing or selling their pens and pods the FDA says it may step in to enforce that order.

Federal Health Officials say the decision was based on Juul’s application to market its products.

The FDA says it didn’t see enough evidence the company could market their vape products in a way that would protect public health.

Juul was criticized for selling flavored vape products that were popular with teens.

It stopped selling them in 2019 shortly before the FDA banned them altogether.

Neal Benowitz, MD, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at UC San Francisco, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to talk more on the new ban and the research behind President Biden’s plan to reduce nicotine in cigarettes.