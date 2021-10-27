FDA panel endorses Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA has officially recommended emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer recently released data showing their vaccine was about 90% effective for children aged 5-11 years.

The authorization will now be debated before a CDC advisory group, which is set to meet Nov. 2-3.

From there, the decision will go to the CDC director for final approval.

Dr. Marsha Spitzer, Chief of Pediatrics at Family Health Centers of San Diego, and Past President of the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the developments.

Dr. Spitzer began the conversation by expressing her jubilation at the news.

The Pfizer vaccine dose for adults and older adolescents is a 30 microgram dose, while the dose tested and approved for children 5-11 is a 10 microgram dose, making it one-third the size of the adult dose.

The overwhelming majority of side effects or adverse effects of the vaccine occur within the first few weeks after taking the vaccine, she added.

Ongoing surveillance continues long-term for the children as well, Dr. Spitzer said.